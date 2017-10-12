Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes $273,000 Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC accounts for 0.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,155,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 703,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 53,975 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 3,456.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 49,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global PLC alerts:

OXFD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ OXFD) traded up 0.53% during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,404 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $19.51. The firm’s market cap is $392.06 million.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post ($1.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes $273,000 Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/asymmetry-capital-management-l-p-takes-273000-position-in-oxford-immunotec-global-plc-oxfd.html.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global PLC news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.