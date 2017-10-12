Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $9.68 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,219 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics makes up approximately 11.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 1.28% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 277,467 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm’s market cap is $735.62 million. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $22.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.45. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.84% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 206.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.35) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/asymmetry-capital-management-l-p-has-9-68-million-holdings-in-ptc-therapeutics-inc-ptct.html.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.