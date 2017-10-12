Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,056 shares during the period. Alder BioPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 2,297.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) traded up 1.012% on Thursday, hitting $12.475. The stock had a trading volume of 495,876 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The firm’s market cap is $844.72 million. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Alder BioPharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 518.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.60) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alder BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen M. Dow acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

