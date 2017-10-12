Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 962.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE AGO) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,871 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 61.25%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. BidaskClub raised Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

