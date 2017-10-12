Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Assurant (NYSE AIZ) traded up 0.69% on Thursday, reaching $95.98. 466,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Assurant has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assurant will post $5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 2,736.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Assurant by 9,105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 635,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 628,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 408,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,353,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,788,000 after acquiring an additional 276,789 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 255,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

