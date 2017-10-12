Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) opened at 24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Associated Banc-Corp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $266.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 16,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $381,933.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,281.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,772 shares of company stock valued at $914,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,775,000 after purchasing an additional 707,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,785,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 641,800 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp by 64.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 214,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,193,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

