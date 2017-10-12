Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) opened at 64.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $65.23.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.55 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on Aspen Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $205,312.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $116,446.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

