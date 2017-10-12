Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.27 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.56% of Ormat Technologies worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6,068.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,006,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,562,000. Finally, AHL Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Erez Klein sold 24,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $1,450,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $621,982.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,118,038 shares of company stock valued at $633,938,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. 10,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $63.56.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

