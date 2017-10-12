Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 147,365 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $892.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 158.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,416,000 after buying an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,757,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,716,000 after buying an additional 311,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 361,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 92,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/armada-hoffler-properties-inc-ahh-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.