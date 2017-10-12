Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) opened at 192.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Arista Networks had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $405.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $300,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,313.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $1,854,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,426,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,090,013. Insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

