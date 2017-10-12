Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE ARDC) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

