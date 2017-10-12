Arcus Capital Partners LLC Maintains Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC held its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,349,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,214,000 after acquiring an additional 474,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,000,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,825 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,258,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,932,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,382,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,479 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) traded down 1.110% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.355. 1,577,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.016 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 146.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

