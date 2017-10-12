Arconic Inc (ARNC) Cut to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $27.98 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,801 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The firm’s market cap is $12.02 billion. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 15,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,790.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmer L. Doty acquired 6,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $108,064.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,310 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Arconic by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Arconic by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Arconic by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 377,886 shares in the last quarter.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

