ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of ArcBest Corporation worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) opened at 32.45 on Thursday. ArcBest Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $834.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.78.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.11 million. ArcBest Corporation had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $197,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $187,754.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $665,376 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Corporation Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

