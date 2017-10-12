Arc Logistic Partners LP (ARCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arc Logistic Partners LP (NYSE:ARCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arc Logistics Partners LP is principally engaged in the terminalling, storage, throughput and transloading of crude oil and petroleum products. It owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of complementary energy logistics assets. Arc Logistics Partners LP is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Arc Logistic Partners in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Arc Logistic Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Arc Logistic Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Arc Logistic Partners (NYSE:ARCX) remained flat at $16.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,051 shares. Arc Logistic Partners has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Arc Logistic Partners (NYSE:ARCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 million. Arc Logistic Partners had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Arc Logistic Partners will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arc Logistic Partners by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 221,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arc Logistic Partners by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 135,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arc Logistic Partners by 289.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 77,656 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arc Logistic Partners during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arc Logistic Partners during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Arc Logistic Partners Company Profile

Arc Logistics Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of energy logistics assets. The Company is engaged in the terminaling, storage, throughput and transloading of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company is focused on growing its business through the optimization, organic development and acquisition of terminaling, storage, rail, pipeline and other energy logistics assets.

