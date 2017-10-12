Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (ARBB) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,732 ($22.77) target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON ARBB) remained flat at GBX 1304.50 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,332.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,397.61. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 193.26 million. Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,770.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company involved in banking and financial services. The Company operates through three segments: UK Private Banking (Arbuthnot Latham & Co, Limited), Retail Banking and Group Centre. The Retail banking segment incorporates household cash management, personal lending and banking and insurance services.

