Aradigm Corporation (ARDM) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Shares of Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM) rose 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 518,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 320,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

ARDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aradigm Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Aradigm Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The firm’s market cap is $65.80 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.37. Aradigm Corporation had a negative net margin of 196.65% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aradigm Corporation will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aradigm Corporation

Aradigm Corporation is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Pulmaquin inhaled ciprofloxacin, which is in Phase III clinical trials. It offers AERx pulmonary drug delivery platform and other technologies.

