Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 169,628 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.0995% on Thursday, hitting $156.7057. 10,098,140 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $809.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.7913 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/apple-inc-aapl-stake-lessened-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

In related news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $8,788,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,177 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,804. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.