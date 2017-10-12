AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Given a $69.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 price objective on AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $45.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.14.

AnaptysBio (ANAB) traded up 1.13% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. 310,351 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post ($1.99) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii L. P. Avalon sold 37,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $901,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 356,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $7,517,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,936,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,862,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,940 shares of company stock worth $24,223,316 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

