AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $38.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $45.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million.
In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ventures Vii L. P. Avalon sold 37,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $901,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 70,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,648,156.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,009,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,161,911.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,316 over the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 459.4% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 205,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.