AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio Inc. alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $38.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $45.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/anaptysbio-inc-anab-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ventures Vii L. P. Avalon sold 37,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $901,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 70,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,648,156.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,009,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,161,911.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,316 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 459.4% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 205,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.