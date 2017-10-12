Analyzing Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) and The Competition

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) is one of 14 public companies in the “Managed Health Care” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Triple-S Management Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Triple-S Management Corporation has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple-S Management Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triple-S Management Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple-S Management Corporation 0.63% 0.19% 0.07% Triple-S Management Corporation Competitors 1.70% 10.53% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Triple-S Management Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple-S Management Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triple-S Management Corporation Competitors 79 860 1413 22 2.58

Triple-S Management Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.15%. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies have a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Triple-S Management Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triple-S Management Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple-S Management Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Triple-S Management Corporation $2.94 billion $21.98 million 31.76 Triple-S Management Corporation Competitors $52.30 billion $3.74 billion 17.51

Triple-S Management Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Triple-S Management Corporation. Triple-S Management Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Triple-S Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Triple-S Management Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triple-S Management Corporation peers beat Triple-S Management Corporation on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Triple-S Management Corporation Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors. The Life Insurance segment offers life and accident and health insurance coverage, and annuity products. The premiums for this segment are mainly subscribed through an internal sales force and a network of independent brokers and agents. The insurance products of Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial package, commercial auto, and personal package. The premiums for this segment are originated through a network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

