Analyzing Seabridge Gold (SA) & Yamana Gold (AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seabridge Gold does not pay a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.78 billion 1.41 $541.80 million ($0.45) -5.89 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$9.54 million ($0.08) -164.38

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold -23.63% 0.42% 0.22% Seabridge Gold N/A -1.98% -1.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 6 2 0 2.11 Seabridge Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 40.57%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc. (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other. The Company’s development projects include Cerro Moro, Argentina; Agua Rica, Argentina, and Gualcamayo, Argentina. Its exploration projects include Chapada, Brazil; El Penon, Chile; Gualcamayo, Argentina; Minera Florida, Chile; Jacobina, Brazil; Cerro Moro, Argentina; Canadian Malartic Corporation, Canada; Monument Bay, Canada; Brio Gold Exploration; Pilar, Brazil; Fazenda Brasileiro, Brazil; RDM, Brazil, and C1 Santa Luz, Brazil.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc. (Seabridge) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned six properties with gold resources. Its material properties are its Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project and its Courageous Lake Project. Its KSM Project is located within the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia, approximately 21 kilometers south-southeast of the former Eskay Creek Mine and approximately 65 kilometers north-northwest of Stewart, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2016, the KSM property consisted of three discontinuous claim blocks. These claim blocks are referred to as the KSM claim group; the Seabee/Tina claims, and the KSM placer claim block. As of December 31, 2016, the two claim blocks (KSM and Seabee/Tina) contained two mineral leases and 73 mineral claims, consisting of both cell and legacy claims.

