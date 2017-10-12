Analyzing SciClone Pharmaceuticals (SCLN) and Its Competitors

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCLN) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SciClone Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SciClone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciClone Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SciClone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciClone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 SciClone Pharmaceuticals Competitors 808 3580 6180 156 2.53

SciClone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.07%. Given SciClone Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SciClone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciClone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SciClone Pharmaceuticals $172.02 million $45.42 million 13.60 SciClone Pharmaceuticals Competitors $8.11 billion $2.65 billion 0.28

SciClone Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SciClone Pharmaceuticals. SciClone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of SciClone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SciClone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SciClone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciClone Pharmaceuticals 25.18% 21.10% 19.03% SciClone Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,920.14% -57.23% -9.08%

Summary

SciClone Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SciClone Pharmaceuticals

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s product portfolio of therapies includes oncology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The Company’s business is focused primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company operates in two segments: China and the Rest of the World, including its operations in the United States and Hong Kong. The Company’s lead product ZADAXIN (thymalfasin) is approved in over 30 countries, which is used for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and certain cancers according to the local regulatory approvals, and for use as an immune system enhancer. In addition to ZADAXIN, SciClone markets seven partnered and in-licensed products in China. The Company sells ZADAXIN in various international markets through its subsidiary, SciClone Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. (SPIL). Its development portfolio includes Angiomax, Loramyc, Neucardin, VIBATIV and Cleviprex.

