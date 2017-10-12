Analyzing Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) and The Competition

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is one of 26 public companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ralph Lauren Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ralph Lauren Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ralph Lauren Corporation pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ralph Lauren Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation -0.27% 13.80% 8.14% Ralph Lauren Corporation Competitors -1,512.44% -11.23% -7.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation $6.45 billion $987.10 million -370.43 Ralph Lauren Corporation Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -3.39

Ralph Lauren Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ralph Lauren Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 3 11 4 0 2.06 Ralph Lauren Corporation Competitors 241 1235 1881 72 2.52

Ralph Lauren Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $87.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Ralph Lauren Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ralph Lauren Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world. Retail business consists of sales made directly to consumers through retail channel, which includes Company’s’ retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops and e-commerce operations around the world. Licensing business consists of royalty-based arrangements, under which the Company licenses to unrelated third parties for specified periods the right to operate retail stores and/or to use its various trademarks in connection with the manufacture and sale of designated products, such as certain apparel, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

