Analyzing Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 8 7 0 2.47 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 4 0 2.33

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $35.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $19.89, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hersha Hospitality Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts N/A 50.66% 25.50% Hersha Hospitality Trust 22.77% 14.78% 6.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.78 billion 2.17 $732.00 million N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust $471.75 million 1.68 $138.69 million $2.30 8.25

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets. Its portfolio includes hotels in areas, such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and London; resorts in leisure destinations, including Hawaii, Orlando and Key West, and a range of properties adjacent to gateway airports, such as Los Angeles International, Chicago O’Hare, Boston Logan and Miami Airport, and select suburban locations. The Company’s brand affiliations include Conrad Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hilaton Garden Inn, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s property brands include Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Hersha’s Independent Hotel Collection.

