Analyzing Installed Building Products (IBP) & TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Installed Building Products Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Installed Building Products and TopBuild Corp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 1 4 0 2.80 TopBuild Corp. 0 3 3 0 2.50

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.99%. TopBuild Corp. has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.12%. Given Installed Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than TopBuild Corp..

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and TopBuild Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 4.11% 25.27% 7.46% TopBuild Corp. 3.73% 9.09% 5.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Installed Building Products and TopBuild Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $997.23 million 2.07 $121.83 million $1.30 50.15 TopBuild Corp. $1.81 billion 1.29 $158.32 million $1.80 35.53

TopBuild Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products. TopBuild Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Installed Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Installed Building Products has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TopBuild Corp. has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of TopBuild Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TopBuild Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats TopBuild Corp. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national platform included over 100 locations accessing customers in 48 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provides cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business. The Company manages various aspects of the installation process for the customers, from the direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers, to supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company’s customers include production and custom homebuilders, multi-family and commercial contractors, and homeowners.

TopBuild Corp. Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products. Its Distribution segment includes the distribution of insulation and other building products. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided insulation installation services through its TruTeam contractor services business, which had over 175 installation branches located in 41 states. It installs various insulation applications, which include fiberglass batts and rolls and blown-in loose fill fiberglass. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed insulation and other building products, including rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials through its Service Partners business, which had over 70 distribution centers located in 33 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.