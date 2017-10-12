Analyzing Gogo (GOGO) and The Competition

Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gogo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gogo Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 Gogo Competitors 511 1571 1750 56 2.35

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $645.47 million $74.39 million -6.35 Gogo Competitors $28.35 billion $8.31 billion 7.82

Gogo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gogo. Gogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gogo has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -22.58% N/A -11.62% Gogo Competitors -994.58% 4.47% -5.15%

Summary

Gogo beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers air-to-ground (ATG) and satellite connectivity and entertainment services to commercial aircraft flying routes generally within North America. The CA-ROW segment offers satellite connectivity and entertainment services, using 2Ku and Ku solutions, to commercial aircraft flying routes outside of North America. The Company’s BA segment offers a suite of integrated equipment, network and Internet connectivity products and services to the business aviation market. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services on 2,943 commercial aircraft. The Company offers a package of airborne equipment for its ATG-4/ATG and satellite services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.