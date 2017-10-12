Analyzing Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and Its Peers

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) is one of 207 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bank of Marin Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

42.4% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp Competitors 380 2903 2375 70 2.37

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $68.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $83.92 million N/A 19.51 Bank of Marin Bancorp Competitors N/A N/A 25.80

Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 26.72% 9.55% 1.09% Bank of Marin Bancorp Competitors 19.77% 8.38% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp competitors beat Bank of Marin Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated through 20 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties. It makes international banking services available to its customers indirectly through other financial institutions, with whom it has correspondent banking relationships. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail deposit and lending programs. Its lending categories include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction financing, consumer loans and home equity lines of credit. The Company offers a range of personal and business checking and savings accounts, and time deposit alternatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.