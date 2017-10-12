Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2017 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is the largest producer of rock, or highway deicing, salt in North America and the United Kingdom and operates the largest highway deicing salt mines in these regions. The company is also the third largest producer of general trade salt in North America and the second largest in the United Kingdom, serving major retailers, agricultural cooperatives and food producers. In addition, Compass is the largest producer of sulfate of potash in North America, which is used in the production of specialty fertilizers. “

10/2/2017 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Compass Minerals International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/17/2017 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,907 shares. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.13 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.45%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

