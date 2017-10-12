Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Price Target at $95.73

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Price Target at $95.73” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/analysts-set-vornado-realty-trust-vno-price-target-at-95-73.html.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE VNO) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 806,669 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $111.72.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 37.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.