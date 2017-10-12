Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Price Target at $95.73

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.27.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE VNO) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 806,669 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $111.72.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 37.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.