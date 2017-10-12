Analysts Set iPass Inc. (IPAS) Price Target at $2.28

Shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.28.

IPAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of iPass in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of iPass from $2.75 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iPass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) traded up 1.970% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.673. 396,770 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $44.88 million. iPass has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). iPass had a negative return on equity of 78.31% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that iPass will post ($0.24) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Griffiths bought 100,000 shares of iPass stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iPass by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,153,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of iPass by 29.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 830,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iPass by 3.5% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iPass during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPass during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

