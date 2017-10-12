Analysts Set Depomed, Inc. (DEPO) Target Price at $13.44

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Depomed from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Depomed in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEPO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Depomed by 79.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Depomed in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Depomed in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Depomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Depomed in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Depomed (DEPO) traded down 5.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,418 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $322.50 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Depomed has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Depomed will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Its products include NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablets), NUCYNTA IR (NUCYNTA) (tapentadol), Gralise (gabapentin), CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) and Lazanda (fentanyl).

