Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Denbury Resources (DNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR):

10/10/2017 – Denbury Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources acquired 23% non-operated working interest in Salt Creek Field in Wyoming from Linn Energy. With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources is well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives and it has also raised its guidance for 2017 production. In spite of the company’s field in the Gulf area being affected by tropical storm Harvey, its 2017 production estimate remains unaltered. Other positives for the company include low-risk investments, a strong financial position and an active divestment policy.”

10/10/2017 – Denbury Resources was given a new $1.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Denbury Resources is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “in-line” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Denbury Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Denbury Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

9/1/2017 – Denbury Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Denbury Resources was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/24/2017 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/18/2017 – Denbury Resources was given a new $1.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2017 – Denbury Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources executed several capital projects which drove it’s stronger than expected second-quarter results. Denbury acquired 23% non-operated working interest in Salt Creek Field in Wyoming from Linn Energy. With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury is well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives and it has also raised its guidance for 2017 production. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. However, Denbury Resources’ price has underperformed the broader market indices, over the last three months. We are also concerned with the high debt load of Denbury as reflected that the upstream player’s debt to equity ratio is significantly higher than the broader industry.”

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) opened at 1.32 on Thursday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The firm’s market cap is $514.67 million.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.66 million. Denbury Resources had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.