Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7330133985947 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently commented on BETR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE BETR) traded up 0.40% on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 259,295 shares. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $561.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.99 million. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 3.43%. Amplify Snack Brands, inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplify Snack Brands, inc. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplify Snack Brands, inc. news, CFO Brian Goldberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,393,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Netzky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $350,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,500 over the last 90 days. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amplify Snack Brands, inc.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

