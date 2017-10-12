AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get AMN Healthcare Services Inc alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE AMN) traded down 1.54% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 508,564 shares of the stock traded hands. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $317,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $17,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $172,667,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $47,957,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.