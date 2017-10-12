Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 862,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 96,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.15. 121,232 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.63. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $198.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.96 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post $9.00 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $344,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,650.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total value of $552,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

