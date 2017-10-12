Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 45,245 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,245 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Triumph Group worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 13,862.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,517,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,578,000 after buying an additional 7,463,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,258,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,419,000 after buying an additional 880,074 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,493,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,787,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after buying an additional 109,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,782,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after buying an additional 219,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) opened at 31.95 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.59 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $781.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.26 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 28.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Triumph Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Triumph Group Company Profile

