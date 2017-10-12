American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMSC. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of American Superconductor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ AMSC) opened at 4.55 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm’s market cap is $87.33 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.09. American Superconductor Corporation had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post ($2.24) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation by 22.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,519,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 280,879 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation by 413.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 1,390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation by 114.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 369,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

