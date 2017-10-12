American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

AMID has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Midstream Partners, from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Midstream Partners, in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

American Midstream Partners, (NYSE AMID) opened at 14.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $761.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. American Midstream Partners, has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

American Midstream Partners, (NYSE:AMID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $193.63 million during the quarter. American Midstream Partners, had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts expect that American Midstream Partners, will post ($1.95) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners, by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Midstream Partners, Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

