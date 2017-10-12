American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,164.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,072,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,292,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,436 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,318,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 55.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,227,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,286,000 after purchasing an additional 935,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 1,372,200 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $29,968,848.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) opened at 21.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.65 billion.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.