American Express Company (AXP) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.69.

Get American Express Company alerts:

American Express (AXP) opened at 91.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. American Express has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 21.90%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post $5.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Express Company (AXP) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/american-express-company-axp-coverage-initiated-at-wells-fargo-company.html.

In other news, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $926,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $506,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,617 shares of company stock valued at $81,377,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in American Express by 30.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $115,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.