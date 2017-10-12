American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Holdings Maintained by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC held its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Ecofin Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 70,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power Company Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on American Electric Power to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) traded up 0.562% during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.169. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,481 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.968 and a beta of 0.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $74.59.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Holdings Maintained by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-holdings-maintained-by-highpoint-advisor-group-llc.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.