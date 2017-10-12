Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,997 Shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verifone Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verifone Systems by 80.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Verifone Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verifone Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Verifone Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Verifone Systems in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) opened at 20.28 on Thursday. Verifone Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The stock’s market cap is $2.28 billion.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.13 million. Verifone Systems had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. Verifone Systems’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verifone Systems, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verifone Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

