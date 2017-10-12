Amalgamated Bank Purchases 192 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Trex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) opened at 85.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.34. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 56.76%. Trex’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $270,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $158,461.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,145,196 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Griffin Securities lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

