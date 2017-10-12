Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 26,461 Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth $5,776,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth $10,049,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth $10,479,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp during the second quarter worth $1,256,000.

In other Ultra Petroleum Corp news, major shareholder Fir Tree Inc. purchased 1,549,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,166,707.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,018,620 shares of company stock valued at $48,152,106.

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) opened at 8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Petroleum Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KLR Group began coverage on Ultra Petroleum Corp in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (Ultra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming-the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin.

