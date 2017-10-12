Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ:CARS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $213,818,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $77,402,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $41,943,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $31,485,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $31,061,000.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ:CARS) opened at 27.74 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05.

Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $156.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 15.84%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

