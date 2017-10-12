Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) opened at 21.81 on Thursday. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACH shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Aluminum Corporation of China Limited in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aluminum Corporation of China Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corporation of China Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Profile

