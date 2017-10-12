Altria Group (MO) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Altria Group (MO) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/altria-group-mo-is-verus-financial-partners-inc-s-7th-largest-position.html.

Altria Group (MO) opened at 64.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares in the company, valued at $45,590,842.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.