Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE VEU) traded up 0.120% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.564. The stock had a trading volume of 506,838 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

