Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) opened at 1005.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $953.18 and a 200 day moving average of $940.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $743.59 and a 52-week high of $1,008.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.26 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,090.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,058.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

